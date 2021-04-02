Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stride’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.52. Stride reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 113.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stride will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $376.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.73 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. Stride’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LRN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Stride in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

In other news, insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $508,660.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LRN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter worth approximately $545,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,599,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 52,782 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 17,780 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stride stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.75. 947,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,680. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. Stride has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

