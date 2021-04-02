Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. The Manitowoc posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 105.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Manitowoc.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $430.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.82 million. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

MTW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

NYSE:MTW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,907. The Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $714.94 million, a P/E ratio of -60.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in The Manitowoc by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in The Manitowoc by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in The Manitowoc by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 19,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

