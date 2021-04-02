Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) to Announce $0.87 EPS

Brokerages expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) to report earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 569.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

BIP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIP. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,773,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $802,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 714.7% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BIP traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,773. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $54.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.33 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 2,771.43%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

