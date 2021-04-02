Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to announce $2.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Dana’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.91 billion. Dana reported sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full year sales of $8.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $8.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.85 billion to $9.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dana from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Dana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of DAN stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -491.30, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. Dana has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Dana during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dana during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

