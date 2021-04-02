Zacks: Brokerages Expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $386.92 Million

Analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) will announce sales of $386.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $397.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $380.00 million. Focus Financial Partners reported sales of $337.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Focus Financial Partners.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FOCS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Focus Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,075,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $95,884,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $31,565,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,062,791 shares of company stock worth $141,500,944 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the third quarter worth about $2,092,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 149.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,976,000 after buying an additional 237,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 9,211.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 161,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 159,271 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOCS opened at $43.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.21, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $56.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.13.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

