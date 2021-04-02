Zacks: Brokerages Expect Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) to announce sales of $100.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Frontline’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $108.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $92.10 million. Frontline reported sales of $288.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontline will report full-year sales of $497.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $416.20 million to $579.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $677.11 million, with estimates ranging from $668.00 million to $686.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $100.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.33 million. Frontline had a net margin of 38.35% and a return on equity of 34.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Frontline in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in Frontline by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 41,209 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Frontline by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Frontline by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in Frontline by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline in the 4th quarter worth about $18,660,000. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRO opened at $7.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.47. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

