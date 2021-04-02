Zacks: Brokerages Expect FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) to Post $0.30 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings. FVCBankcorp posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FVCBankcorp.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.62 million. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 8.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Meena Krishnan bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $52,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,202. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 9,027 shares of company stock worth $158,299 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in FVCBankcorp by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 24,597 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FVCBankcorp in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in FVCBankcorp by 298.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.52 million, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. FVCBankcorp has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $19.34.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

