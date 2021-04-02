Zacks: Brokerages Expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to post $18.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Intel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.64 billion and the lowest is $17.50 billion. Intel reported sales of $19.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full year sales of $73.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.95 billion to $78.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $74.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.91 billion to $77.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $64.55 on Friday. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $67.44. The firm has a market cap of $262.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.40 and a 200-day moving average of $53.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

