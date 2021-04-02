Zacks: Brokerages Expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) will announce earnings per share of $0.97 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Newmont’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $0.88. Newmont reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 142.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $4.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $5.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Newmont.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

NEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James set a $86.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

In other news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $123,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,903.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $83,446.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,473.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,845 shares of company stock worth $1,761,347 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,542,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Newmont by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,582,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,216 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,020,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 235,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.81. 6,514,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,328,025. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.98. The stock has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s payout ratio is 121.21%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmont (NEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.