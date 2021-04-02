Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings. The Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 82.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Bancorp.

Get The Bancorp alerts:

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The Bancorp had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $75.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.68 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

In related news, Director James J. Mcentee III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Also, Director Daniela Mielke acquired 3,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,374 shares in the company, valued at $486,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 412,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 113,800 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in The Bancorp by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 58,605 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in The Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $911,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TBBK traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.13. The stock had a trading volume of 366,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,088. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.70. The Bancorp has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bancorp (TBBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.