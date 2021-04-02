Zacks: Brokerages Expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages predict that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) will announce ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ViewRay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.19). ViewRay reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ViewRay.

Get ViewRay alerts:

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%.

VRAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViewRay has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.14.

Shares of VRAY stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,121. ViewRay has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $7.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market cap of $709.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.64.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,658,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,276,000 after buying an additional 3,563,960 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,916,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,242,000 after buying an additional 335,631 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 7,795,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,779,000 after buying an additional 814,450 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,393,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after buying an additional 331,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViewRay (VRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.