Zacks: Brokerages Expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $286.88 Million

Brokerages expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) to announce sales of $286.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $290.70 million and the lowest is $281.90 million. Welbilt reported sales of $328.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $320.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $8.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

NYSE WBT opened at $16.24 on Friday. Welbilt has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.49.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Welbilt in the first quarter worth approximately $988,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 9.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 304,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 35.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

