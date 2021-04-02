Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Short Interest Up 31.5% in March

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the February 28th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.80.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

In other news, Director Kai-Xian Chen sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $613,164.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,074.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,804,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,850,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,079,000 after purchasing an additional 247,713 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 908,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,001,000 after purchasing an additional 232,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,584,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,093,000 after purchasing an additional 227,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 89.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 429,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,511,000 after purchasing an additional 203,031 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZLAB stock opened at $130.96 on Friday. Zai Lab has a 1 year low of $49.29 and a 1 year high of $193.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.02 and a 200 day moving average of $124.03. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.22 and a beta of 0.95.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.