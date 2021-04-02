Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Short Interest Up 31.5% in March

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the February 28th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.80.
In other news, Director Kai-Xian Chen sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $613,164.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,074.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
ZLAB stock opened at $130.96 on Friday. Zai Lab has a 1 year low of $49.29 and a 1 year high of $193.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.02 and a 200 day moving average of $124.03. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.22 and a beta of 0.95.
About Zai Lab
Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.
