Zano (ZANO) Price Hits $1.48 on Exchanges

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Zano has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One Zano coin can currently be bought for $1.48 or 0.00002486 BTC on major exchanges. Zano has a market capitalization of $15.67 million and approximately $118,315.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,591.82 or 1.00037169 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00034220 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010326 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $246.32 or 0.00413491 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $488.43 or 0.00819927 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.80 or 0.00308547 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.56 or 0.00098313 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Zano Profile

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,608,472 coins and its circulating supply is 10,578,972 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

