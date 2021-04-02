Zap Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.61 Million (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Zap has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. Zap has a market capitalization of $53.02 million and $2.61 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap token can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00052609 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020222 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,161% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $397.28 or 0.00670119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00069893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00028150 BTC.

About Zap

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a token. Its launch date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

