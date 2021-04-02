ZB Token (ZB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $19.99 Million

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. ZB Token has a market cap of $215.43 million and approximately $19.99 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZB Token has traded up 18.8% against the dollar. One ZB Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000779 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZB Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00054113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00020317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 810.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.13 or 0.00671876 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00070261 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00028749 BTC.

About ZB Token

ZB Token (CRYPTO:ZB) is a token. It launched on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.