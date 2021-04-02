ZBG Token Market Cap Reaches $10.00 Million (ZT)

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, ZBG Token has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One ZBG Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0379 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. ZBG Token has a total market cap of $10.00 million and approximately $253,450.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00054522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00019868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 791.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.75 or 0.00681328 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00070404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00028674 BTC.

About ZBG Token

ZBG Token (CRYPTO:ZT) is a coin. It launched on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 264,015,942 coins. The official message board for ZBG Token is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

Buying and Selling ZBG Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZBG Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZBG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

