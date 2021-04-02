Zcash Achieves Market Cap of $1.96 Billion (ZEC)

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $170.47 or 0.00286652 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Zcash has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $1.96 billion and approximately $669.51 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00079020 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.19 or 0.00097854 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000319 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 11,470,131 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash . Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Buying and Selling Zcash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

