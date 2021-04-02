Zcoin (XZC) Market Capitalization Reaches $47.66 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,597.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,105.36 or 0.03532626 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.24 or 0.00356126 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $588.05 or 0.00986696 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $260.03 or 0.00436308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $247.15 or 0.00414691 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.30 or 0.00282396 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00025446 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

