ZCore Price Reaches $0.0618 (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, ZCore has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. ZCore has a market cap of $573,753.32 and $4,728.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZCore token can currently be bought for $0.0618 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Xaya (CHI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore (ZCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 9,277,275 tokens. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling ZCore

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

