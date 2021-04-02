ZCore (ZCR) Price Hits $0.0586 on Major Exchanges

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One ZCore token can currently be purchased for about $0.0586 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZCore has a market capitalization of $543,675.75 and approximately $6,017.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZCore has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Xaya (CHI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 9,282,702 tokens. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

ZCore Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

