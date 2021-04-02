Zebi Token Market Cap Tops $3.07 Million (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Zebi Token coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Zebi Token has a market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $23,929.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00066383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.31 or 0.00281123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006855 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00090629 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $435.45 or 0.00736059 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00028808 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010081 BTC.

Zebi Token Coin Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 992,609,625 coins and its circulating supply is 745,334,636 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia . The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

