Zeepin (ZPT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $745,518.28

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $745,518.28 and approximately $97,314.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 54% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00066716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.37 or 0.00280875 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006869 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $447.11 or 0.00754845 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00090443 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00029412 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00010135 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

