Zel (ZEL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $175,811.00

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last week, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.68 or 0.00285421 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00073135 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.27 or 0.00100287 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004958 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Flux (ZEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000471 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.