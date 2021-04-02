ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $737,390.00

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded down 24% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One ZelaaPayAE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZelaaPayAE has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and $737,390.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZelaaPayAE has traded 254.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005752 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010921 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000145 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000869 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Coin Profile

ZelaaPayAE (CRYPTO:ZPAE) is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,012,159 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official website is www.zelaapay.ae . ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

Buying and Selling ZelaaPayAE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelaaPayAE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZelaaPayAE using one of the exchanges listed above.

