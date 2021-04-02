Zelwin Price Tops $5.89 on Major Exchanges (ZLW)

Zelwin (CURRENCY:ZLW) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Zelwin has a total market capitalization of $416.12 million and $280,724.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zelwin has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zelwin coin can currently be bought for $5.89 or 0.00009939 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zelwin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00054042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 927% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.55 or 0.00672846 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00070302 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00028300 BTC.

Zelwin Profile

Zelwin is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,683,663 coins. Zelwin’s official website is zelwin.com . Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

Zelwin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zelwin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zelwin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zelwin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zelwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zelwin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.