Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $14,514.00

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded down 43.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Zenswap Network Token has a total market capitalization of $251,590.64 and approximately $14,514.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zenswap Network Token has traded 392.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zenswap Network Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00054622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00020107 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 734.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.88 or 0.00674594 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00070065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00028685 BTC.

About Zenswap Network Token

Zenswap Network Token (CRYPTO:ZNT) is a token. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 tokens. Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Buying and Selling Zenswap Network Token

