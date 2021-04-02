ZENZO Market Cap Reaches $1.82 Million (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges. ZENZO has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $530.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZENZO has traded up 29.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00052437 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00050969 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.93 or 0.00284810 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000756 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00026905 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZNZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

