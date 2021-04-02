Zero Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000334 BTC on major exchanges. Zero has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $49,714.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zero has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.29 or 0.00290083 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00072752 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.46 or 0.00100693 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000765 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,834,489 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

