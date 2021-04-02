Zetacoin Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 38% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, Zetacoin has traded up 50.1% against the US dollar. One Zetacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $154,409.76 and $8,549.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zetacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,218.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $584.85 or 0.00987621 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $247.73 or 0.00418338 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00053485 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002167 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000350 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Zetacoin

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,757,538 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zetacoin is an open source crypto-currency based on Bitcoin and SHA-256. It has faster transaction times and faster difficulty adjustments. Initial coin mining is 160 million coins, thereafter a yearly inflation of 1 million coins. The transaction speed is 20X faster than that of Bitcoin. The coin can be traded on Bter, Cryptsy and Mintpal. “

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.