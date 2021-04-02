Zeusshield Tops One Day Volume of $1,676.00 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $719,273.91 and $1,676.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeusshield coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00054676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00020006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 814% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $404.23 or 0.00681813 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00070327 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00028268 BTC.

Zeusshield Coin Profile

Zeusshield is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

