Zilla Price Tops $0.0076 on Major Exchanges (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Zilla token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Zilla has traded 34% higher against the dollar. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $453,216.05 and $9,663.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00052033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00020202 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,086.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $394.55 or 0.00660489 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00069614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00028031 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla (CRYPTO:ZLA) is a token. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official website is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

Buying and Selling Zilla

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars.

