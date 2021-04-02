Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CTO David A. Beitel Sells 5,000 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total transaction of $668,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 55,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,453,307.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Z traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,661,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,744,247. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 28.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,249,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,313,000 after buying an additional 1,151,828 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,789,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,681,000 after buying an additional 129,511 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,851,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,904,000 after buying an additional 94,127 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $247,913,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 733.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,063,000 after buying an additional 1,410,630 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on Z shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.43.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

