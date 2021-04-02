Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Z has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.43.

Shares of Z stock opened at $133.41 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $208.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 94,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $12,036,947.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,987,202.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $243,079.02. Insiders have sold 592,993 shares of company stock worth $86,719,651 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

