Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of Zimmer Biomet worth $47,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 10.1% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 10,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at $958,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 102.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 317,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,489,000 after purchasing an additional 160,890 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.65.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $160.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.07. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,000.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $170.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

