Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Short Interest Down 15.1% in March

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the February 28th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.00. 788,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,000.06, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $170.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.23 and its 200-day moving average is $151.07.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.65.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.