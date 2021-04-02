ZINC Trading 6.9% Higher Over Last Week (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One ZINC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. ZINC has a total market capitalization of $135,444.01 and $638.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZINC has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZINC Token Profile

ZINC (CRYPTO:ZINC) is a token. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 tokens. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZINC’s official website is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

