Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,719 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Harris H. Simmons sold 60,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,966,592.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,210,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,354,249.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Morris sold 8,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $468,063.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,303.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,349 shares of company stock valued at $8,242,881. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $55.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $60.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.84.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $723.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZION shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.26.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

