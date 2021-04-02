ZKSwap (ZKS) Price Up 49.8% Over Last Week

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 2nd. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $710.57 million and $225.53 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZKSwap has traded 49.8% higher against the US dollar. One ZKSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $3.60 or 0.00006101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00066877 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $164.95 or 0.00279624 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006857 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.87 or 0.00091318 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $446.57 or 0.00757038 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00029351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00010145 BTC.

ZKSwap Token Profile

ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens.

ZKSwap Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

