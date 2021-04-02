Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,046 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,791,000 after buying an additional 1,386,823 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,311,000 after buying an additional 1,291,599 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $78,634,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Zoetis by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,065,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,317,000 after acquiring an additional 339,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $157.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.78. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.87 and a 1-year high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.08.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

