Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 92.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,372 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.17% of Zogenix worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Zogenix by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Zogenix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Zogenix during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Zogenix by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zogenix during the first quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $20.64 on Friday. Zogenix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $32.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.54.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.21). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The business had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZGNX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

