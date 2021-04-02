Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.34

Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and traded as low as $1.21. Zosano Pharma shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 1,423,607 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Zosano Pharma from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $130.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zosano Pharma Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 12,157.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 92.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,106,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 529,997 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its intracutaneous microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

