ZPER (ZPR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.12 Million

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. ZPER has a total market cap of $3.12 million and $4,146.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZPER has traded 116.2% higher against the US dollar. One ZPER coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00070639 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003124 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000484 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPER (ZPR) is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,257,920,702 coins. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

Buying and Selling ZPER

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

