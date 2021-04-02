Zuflo Coin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26,072.00 (ZFL)

Zuflo Coin (CURRENCY:ZFL) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Zuflo Coin has a market cap of $83,818.75 and approximately $26,072.00 worth of Zuflo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zuflo Coin has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. One Zuflo Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00054770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00019769 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 790.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $407.50 or 0.00684080 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00070391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00028550 BTC.

Zuflo Coin Profile

Zuflo Coin (ZFL) is a coin. Zuflo Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,944,573 coins. Zuflo Coin’s official message board is www.zedxe.com/blog . Zuflo Coin’s official Twitter account is @Zed_Xe and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zuflo Coin’s official website is www.zedxe.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zuflo Coin (ZFL) is the native ERC20 Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the ZedXe exchange. “

Zuflo Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zuflo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zuflo Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zuflo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

