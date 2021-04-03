$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Maverix Metals’ earnings. Maverix Metals also posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Maverix Metals will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Maverix Metals.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.03%.

MMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Maverix Metals from $8.50 to $8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Maverix Metals in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Maverix Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.01.

Shares of MMX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.39. 103,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,872. The stock has a market cap of $760.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.80 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. Maverix Metals has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $6.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Maverix Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maverix Metals (MMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.