$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) will announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.03. Orion Group reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $170.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.82 million. Orion Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.48%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORN. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Orion Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

ORN opened at $6.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Orion Group has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Orion Group by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

