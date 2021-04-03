-$0.02 EPS Expected for Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSE:FURY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSE:FURY) to post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fury Gold Mines’ earnings. Fury Gold Mines posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Fury Gold Mines will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fury Gold Mines.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Fury Gold Mines from $2.80 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.43. Fury Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.28.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut.

