-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Universal Technical Institute posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $76.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.75 million. Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UTI. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Technical Institute has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.45.

Shares of UTI stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.95. Universal Technical Institute has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $8.31. The company has a market cap of $196.44 million, a PE ratio of -54.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 18,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,991,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,867,000 after buying an additional 77,017 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter worth $438,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 96,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 52,373 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 462,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 71,319 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

