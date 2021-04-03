-$0.05 EPS Expected for Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sunworks’ earnings. Sunworks reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 79.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunworks will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sunworks.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

NASDAQ:SUNW traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.00. 10,638,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,520,014. Sunworks has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $29.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $459.82 million, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sunworks by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $591,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sunworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Washington. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

