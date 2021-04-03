-$0.09 EPS Expected for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Twilio posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWLO. TheStreet lowered shares of Twilio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie raised their price target on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.36.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded up $11.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $352.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,735,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,279. The firm has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of -123.96 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.72. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Twilio has a twelve month low of $79.25 and a twelve month high of $457.30.

In related news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.36, for a total value of $1,129,911.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total value of $723,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,928 shares of company stock valued at $87,196,431. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 553.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 669.2% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

